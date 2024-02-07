Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug free working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising projects is its hugely popular second hand store at the organisation’s headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

And after a busy autumn and Christmas sales period, an appeal has gone out for fresh donations of furniture and larger household items.

“Our range of sofas and chairs is always extremely popular but to meet demand we definitely need more furniture donations,” said Emmaus Sheffield deputy manager Charley Fedorenko.

“We can take these items of furniture as long as they have their fire safety labels still attached and are in good re-saleable condition.”

“We also accept a range of larger household items, including washing machines, tumble dryers, dish washers and electric ovens, providing they are in good working order.

“We do offer a full collection service so there’s no need to worry about getting those items to us.

“Christmas and New Year were extremely busy for our retail section but that success, of course, now means we have a real need for more stock to keep our shelves full.

“We are actually selling more than ever before - this is probably the busiest we have ever been as people look for those bargains to tackle the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“There is always a constant need for household items, bric-a-brac, books, CDs and DVDs and, of course, clothes for all ages so if you’ve had a New Year clear out please do bring your donations to us.