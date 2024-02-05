Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

Now an opportunity has arisen for new trustees to join the charity’s board and make a difference to the lives and futures of the companions.

Emmaus Sheffield is based in the historic Sipellia Works near the Canal Basin

“Emmaus Sheffield is committed to helping those who find themselves in the unenviable position of being homeless in the South Yorkshire area and our trustees come from many backgrounds and bring with them many skills and interests,” said deputy manager Charley Fedorenko.

“We are not just a safe haven for our companions to build confidence and a sense of security - we also offer a full package of training and development opportunities that prepare them for a better future.

“To continue providing this outstanding level of support, though, we need trustees with the enthusiasm and skills that could really make a difference at board level.

“We are looking for people with experience, drive, commitment and understanding of the many complex needs of our companions

“We are always aiming too to create a more diverse trustee board and are happy to hear from anyone who feels they can make a difference and is willing to make a commitment to become involved.”