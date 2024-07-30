Emmaus Sheffield creates a special space for companions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City homeless charity Emmaus Sheffield is expanding its vital support with the creation of a special quiet space.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

And the creation of the new quiet space is proving essential in the provision of important counselling sessions.

Decorating work on the room was carried out by the companions themselves, with new central heating also installed, while recycled furniture from the charity’s popular second hand superstore - one of the organisation’s principal fundraising sources - completed the project.

“This is a special space away from the rest of the community where the companions can talk in private and we can carry out personal development work because it offers a more confidential environment,” said Emmaus Sheffield Community Leader Lesley Morgan.

“It is also a warm and welcoming place in which we can induct our new companions.

“The fact that it has been fitted out by the companions to such a high standard demonstrates too that our training programmes do offer important and useful skills.”