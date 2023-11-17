Emmaus Sheffield companions wrap up for winter with grant aid
Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.
Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.
And grants from the Hedley Foundation, the Freshgate Trust Foundation and the Cooperative Bank Customer Donation Fund means the charity has been able to invest in new clothing, ready for winter.
The Hedley Foundation is an endowed grant giving charitable foundation which supports small to medium sized UK registered charities like Emmaus Sheffield, operating across the spectrum of social need.
The Freshgate Trust Foundation is a grant making charity established in 1941 by Sheffield’s pioneering Harry Brearley, the discoverer of stainless steel.
The Cooperative Bank Customer Donation Fund has given more than £1 million to 1,199 local causes since 2003.
The latest grant aid means the charity has been able to invest in winter-proof clothing,, including waterproof jackets and trousers and hiking boots, perfect for their weekly walking sessions.
“Walking has proved extremely therapeutic for our companions, improving their mental health and physical fitness and we are delighted that thanks to this level of support we can now ensure the sessions continue, even in the coldest weather,” said Emmaus Sheffield deputy manager Charley Fedorenko.
“Exercise clothing, trainers and jeans and even new underwear were among the things the companions told us they needed and we know from the purchases we made earlier this year that the emotional benefit of having new clothing is priceless.
“To be able to have something new which is not work clothing makes a huge difference in their lives, helping them as they start to believe in their own worth again, gaining confidence and improving their self esteem.”