Emmaus Sheffield companion Drew enjoys independent living

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

And that process has paid off for Drew Wylie, who has now moved out of the charity’s accommodation close to Sheffield’s Canal Basin and into his own self contained flat.

Drew first came to Emmaus Sheffield in 2017 but serious health issues had reached a point where he was finding it hard to continue with life within the charity.

With the support of the Emmaus team, however, Drew now has somewhere new he can call home and take life at his own pace.

“We could see how Drew was struggling with even the lightest work load and getting around the place,” said Emmaus deputy manager Charley Fedorenko.

“After several discussions, Drew felt it was time to look at having a place of his own where he could slow down and enjoy his life at his own pace.”

Community Manager Lesley Morgan completed housing applications for Drew and helped him successfully move on to independent living in Sheltered Accommodation.

Knowing Drew needed help and found everything attached to the move overwhelming, Lesley helped him to apply for Universal Credit, PIP, Housing Benefits, Council Tax and TV Licence and also set up his utility bills and payment cards.

This level of support will also continue into the future, ensuring that Drew can maintain his independence.

“With a few home comforts supplied by Emmaus Sheffield, including a new oven, fridge and furniture, it is really starting to look and feel like home,” said Drew as he settled into his new life.

“For the first time in my whole life, I have a place all of my own and it feels great.