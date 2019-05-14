Emergency services called to crash between van and mobility scooter in Sheffield

Emergency services have been called to a crash between a van and a mobility scooter in Sheffield.

By The Star Newsroom
Tuesday, 14 May, 2019, 20:33
Halifax Road earlier today

South Yorkshire Police were called to Halifax Road, just outside the Lidl Store, in Parson Cross, at around 3:50pm today following reports of a collision.

Read More

Read More
Climate campaigners ‘to die’ in Sheffield Town Hall

An eyewitness said that someone was laid in the road and that traffic is currently backed up in the area.

They added that a blue van had collided with the scooter, however police did not confirm this information instead stating the vehicle was a car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Another witness said she helped the elderly gentleman, who appeared to be in discomfort with pain to his neck and foot and suffering a serious head injury - however he was talking.

The force said they had no further details at this time.

More to follow.