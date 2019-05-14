Emergency services called to crash between van and mobility scooter in Sheffield
Emergency services have been called to a crash between a van and a mobility scooter in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police were called to Halifax Road, just outside the Lidl Store, in Parson Cross, at around 3:50pm today following reports of a collision.
An eyewitness said that someone was laid in the road and that traffic is currently backed up in the area.
They added that a blue van had collided with the scooter, however police did not confirm this information instead stating the vehicle was a car.
Another witness said she helped the elderly gentleman, who appeared to be in discomfort with pain to his neck and foot and suffering a serious head injury - however he was talking.
The force said they had no further details at this time.
More to follow.