Emergency services called out over concerns for woman at Barnsley dam

Emergency services were called out to a dam in Barnsley early this morning amid concerns for the welfare of a woman.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 13:04

Police, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to Fleets dam in Smithies at 4.30am.

Fleets dam.

A firefighter at Cudworth Fire Station, who attended the incident, said a woman aged in her 30s was spotted near the water’s edge.

He added she was taken away in an ambulance and emergency services left the scene.