Emergency services called out over concerns for woman at Barnsley dam
Emergency services were called out to a dam in Barnsley early this morning amid concerns for the welfare of a woman.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 13:04
Police, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to Fleets dam in Smithies at 4.30am.
A firefighter at Cudworth Fire Station, who attended the incident, said a woman aged in her 30s was spotted near the water’s edge.
He added she was taken away in an ambulance and emergency services left the scene.