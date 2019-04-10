Emergency repairs carried out on Sheffield tower block for second time in six months

Engineers were forced to carry out emergency repairs to a Sheffield city centre tower block for the second time in six months after a window smashed onto the street.

Emergency services were called to Arundel Gate at around 4.30pm on Tuesday after a window at the St Paul's City Lofts building fell onto the street below.

A huge crane was seen on Arundel Gate, Sheffield. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

A cordon was put in place outside the Sainsbury's supermarket for more than 20 hours and one lane was closed on Arundel Gate.

Police said no-one was injured in the incident but the road close led to lenghty delays for commuters heading into the city centre on Wednesday morning.

Charlotte Ost, a student at Sheffield Hallam University said: “I got to University at 4:30pm and it was already cordoned off, there was a police car.

Workers were seen sweeping up glass outside the Sainsbury's supermarket on Wednesday morning. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

“I left at 6pm and as I walked out a glass panel fell from the side of the building, about 10 storeys up, and smashed on the ground.

“There was more police when I left and they told us to stay away from the road and they were diverting cars.”

Engineers were seen carrying out repairs to the window on Wednesday morning and workers swept up broken glass from outside the supermarket.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called following concerns that a broken window on the 14th floor of the St Paul’s City Lofts building on Arundel Gate may cause a health and safety issue.

Cladding appeared to be missing on the building. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

"A cordon was put in place at ground level at around 4.30pm and part of Arundel Gate was closed off for a time while the issue was dealt with and the area made safe."

The incident comes just six months after cladding on the building came loose in high winds in October.

A police cordon was put in place on Arundel Gate, Sheffield. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

A panel – on the side facing Arundel Gate on the 31st floor – became loose and was repaired by engineers who abseiled down the building.

A spokesman for St Paul’s Tower's management said: "This was an isolated incident. An assessment of the whole building facade and cladding was done recently and it was assessed to be structurally sound and safe and compliant with UK regulations and standards.

“St Paul's is not only a safe place but also a wonderful place to live.”