Thousands of people living in Sheffield, and millions across the UK received the government's first-ever nationwide emergency alert message this afternoon (Sunday, April 23). A large media campaign warned phone-holders the alarm, which would last for up to 10 seconds, would sound at 3pm, even if a phone was on silent.
The nationwide alert forms part of the UK government's toolkit of services to warn residents if there is a nearby danger to life, such as a flash flood or wildfire.
The alert read: “Severe alert. This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.”
Despite many watching the clock so the siren-like alarm and vibration would not be a surprise, for many the alarm came one minute early – or late, causing many to startle.
Twitter user @steelcitysnaps wrote: “I was waiting for it, but it went off a minute early and frightened the life out of me”
Another person, @GaryFrancis32, said: “Well my alert came through at 3:02. I hope that delay doesn’t happen during a real emergency. Everyone else will be safely tucked away and I’ll be totally oblivious to the impending doom… #emergencyalert”
@_amyleigh97 tweeted: “IT WAS A MINUTE EARLY”
However many Sheffield residents have taken to social media to share they are anything but reassured after not receiving the alert at all.
One user, @ReeceDaviesSWFC, voiced disappointment after the alert did not reach his phone. He said: “Didn't even receive the warning to my phone, all that anticipation.”
Another user, @chrisgreensheff, said: “Nothing happened lol, no alert on my phone. Haven't had it long and haven't changed any settings. Load of rubbish as usual for this country”
@DonnaDundasBlog wrote: “3 Phones in our house, and only one got the alert. Not a hugely successful test.”
A foruth user, @harryjparkin, said: “I've still got no #emergencyalert. If this was a real, serious emergency, I'd probably be dead by now lol”