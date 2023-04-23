Hundreds of Sheffielders took to social media to share their reaction after an emergency alert test sounded an alarm through millions of phones across the country this afternoon.

Thousands of people living in Sheffield, and millions across the UK received the government's first-ever nationwide emergency alert message this afternoon (Sunday, April 23). A large media campaign warned phone-holders the alarm, which would last for up to 10 seconds, would sound at 3pm, even if a phone was on silent.

The nationwide alert forms part of the UK government's toolkit of services to warn residents if there is a nearby danger to life, such as a flash flood or wildfire.

The alert read: “Severe alert. This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.”

Millions of phones across the country received an emergency alert test from the UK Government. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Despite many watching the clock so the siren-like alarm and vibration would not be a surprise, for many the alarm came one minute early – or late, causing many to startle.

Twitter user @steelcitysnaps wrote: “I was waiting for it, but it went off a minute early and frightened the life out of me”

Another person, @GaryFrancis32, said: “Well my alert came through at 3:02. I hope that delay doesn’t happen during a real emergency. Everyone else will be safely tucked away and I’ll be totally oblivious to the impending doom… #emergencyalert”

@_amyleigh97 tweeted: “IT WAS A MINUTE EARLY”

However many Sheffield residents have taken to social media to share they are anything but reassured after not receiving the alert at all.

One user, @ReeceDaviesSWFC, voiced disappointment after the alert did not reach his phone. He said: “Didn't even receive the warning to my phone, all that anticipation.”

Another user, @chrisgreensheff, said: “Nothing happened lol, no alert on my phone. Haven't had it long and haven't changed any settings. Load of rubbish as usual for this country”

@DonnaDundasBlog wrote: “3 Phones in our house, and only one got the alert. Not a hugely successful test.”