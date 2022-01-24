Baby Elijah was born at 25 weeks and three days, weighing just 1lb 13oz, and sadly lived for just 37 days.

Jason Kerr, Phil Bigland, Dean Frost and Lee McCarthy joined forces to form Team Elijah’s Star and undertake the mission in the youngster’s name in aid of the children’s charity Action Medical Research to help prevent other families suffering the same heartbreak.

The military veterans crossed the finish line of the 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Rowing Challenge 2021 – dubbed the world’s toughest row – on Saturday, January 2022 after 41 days, two hours and 44 minutes at sea.

Team Elijah's Star celebrate after completing the 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in memory of Sheffield baby Elijah, raising nearly £200,000 for Action Medical Research (pic: Atlantic Challenge)

Along the way, in their 28ft x 5ft boat which also carried the names of more than a thousand other premature babies, they faced brutal waves, sleep deprivation and salt sores, with a huge storm greeting them on Christmas Day and even the unexpected pain of a flying fish to the face.

What difference will the money raised for Action Medical Research make?

The quartet, who set off on December 12 from the Canary Islands, finished 17th out of 35 teams but more importantly raised nearly £200,000 for their chosen charity and helped increase awareness about the impact of premature birth.

Back on land in Antigua, where the team were greeted by a big crowd of friends, family and supporters, Dean said: “It’s just fantastic. Coming around that headland and hearing the noise was amazing.”

Who was baby Elijah and how did he inspire the cross-Atlantic rowing challenge?

Elijah had developed necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) after his birth in 2013, a devastating bowel disorder that mainly strikes premature babies.

He tragically died at just 37 days old while sleeping on his mum Jenny's chest.

Baby Elijah, whose death in Sheffield aged just 37 days inspired four friends to form Team Elijah's Star and row across the Atlantic to raise money for Action Medical Research

Before his death, he had been part of a study funded by Action Medical Research trying to find a way to identify NEC in premature babies, so that it may be detected before it becomes life threatening.

Elijah’s mum Jenny Halse said: “We are in absolute awe of the strength the Elijah’s Star team have shown over the past six weeks and are so touched that they did this in our son’s memory.

What did Elijah Star’s mum say about the amazing achievement?

“Following the team’s journey across the Atlantic has brought our family so much joy and their determination to help fund life-saving research is inspirational.

“Action Medical Research fund amazing research and we hope that the money raised through this challenge can make a difference so that other babies’ lives won’t be cut so painfully short.”

Lewis Coghlin, fundraising director at Action Medical Research, said: “Everyone at Action is so grateful to the team for completing this incredible challenge in Elijah’s memory.

“Action helps fund vital research for sick babies and children, some of which looks into the causes of premature birth and the complications that can arise from it.

“We hope that through more research into premature birth and pregnancy complications we will be able to change things for the future and save more lives.

“Thank you to the team and to everyone who has donated to Elijah’s Star’s Atlantic challenge.”