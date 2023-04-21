News you can trust since 1887
Eid Al-Fitr Sheffield: Dance, music, storytelling coming to Meadowhall to celebrate end of Ramadan

Meadowhall shopping centre is holding a range of activities to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, as Sheffield’s Islamic communities celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:34 BST

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide as it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. To mark the occasion, Meadowhall has announced a range of dance, music, storytelling and artistic activities for visitors to enjoy on Saturday April 22.

In three 30 minutes slots during the day, performer and storyteller Arif Javid “will share old tales full of magic and mystery”. Stories including The Genie of Samarkand, can be heard near the entrance of the Oasis Dining Quarter between 11am and 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1pm, and 2.30pm and 3pm.

Ghazal musicians will be performing in the same area between 11.45am and 12.15pm, 1.30pm and 2pm, 3.30pm and 4pm. Ghazal is a poetic form, originating from South Asia, which consists of rhyming couplets set to music.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations are coming to Meadowhall.Eid al-Fitr celebrations are coming to Meadowhall.
Eid al-Fitr celebrations are coming to Meadowhall.

A traditional Tanoura dancer will share the spiritual dance with visitors between 1.05pm and 2.05pm in the Oasis Dining Quarter. Tanoura originates from Egypt and is performed to religious songs known as Tawasheeh.

