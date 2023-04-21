Meadowhall shopping centre is holding a range of activities to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, as Sheffield’s Islamic communities celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide as it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. To mark the occasion, Meadowhall has announced a range of dance, music, storytelling and artistic activities for visitors to enjoy on Saturday April 22.

In three 30 minutes slots during the day, performer and storyteller Arif Javid “will share old tales full of magic and mystery”. Stories including The Genie of Samarkand, can be heard near the entrance of the Oasis Dining Quarter between 11am and 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1pm, and 2.30pm and 3pm.

Ghazal musicians will be performing in the same area between 11.45am and 12.15pm, 1.30pm and 2pm, 3.30pm and 4pm. Ghazal is a poetic form, originating from South Asia, which consists of rhyming couplets set to music.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations are coming to Meadowhall.