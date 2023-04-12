James Toseland, who is the two-time World Superbike Champion and patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, has led the procession for 20 years.

On April 9, hundreds of motorcyclists rode across the city and ended their route at Weston Park opposite the hospital.

Michael Peat, event oOrganiser, from Totley, said: “It’s great that James has been leading it for 20 years. I am looking forward to growing the event bigger and better over the next 20 years.”

This year Egg Run will fund music workshops at Sheffield Children's

James’ support over the years has contributed to Egg Run raising over £70,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Michael said: “Over £6,000 was raised through last year’s event which funded a specialist bed at Ryegate House which supports children and young people with complex neuro-disabilities, multiple physical and learning disabilities, and life-limiting conditions.”

This year the money raised from this event will support The Children’s Hospital Charity’s art programme.

The programme aims to improve the well-being, emotional and mental health for patients, families, and staff at Sheffield Children’s through art.

Michael added: “We are so pleased that we were able to fund the bed. We organise the event every year to support the Sheffield Children’s and we are so grateful to everyone who attended on the day and helped us reach the target so the bed could be purchased.”

Jade Richardson, who is the head of The Children’s Hospital Charity’s arts programme, really appreciated the help from Michael, James and everyone involved in the Egg Run event.

Lucy Chain, community fundraising officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity added: “Egg Run is one of my favourite events in the calendar, and we’re so grateful to everyone involved.

“We would like to thank a wide variety of groups including South Yorkshire police, Red Knights, Motorcycle Action Group, Safer Roads Partnership, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, Sheffield Advanced Motorcyclistsand Rotherham Advanced Motorcyclists.