These eerie images show inside a long abandoned supermarket, and the derelict dental surgery nextdoor, in Sheffield city centre.

The photos were shared by the urban explorer behind the popular Facebook page Lost Places & Forgotten Faces.

Town Market was an international food supermarket on the corner of Charles Street and Norfolk Street.

Before that it was a dessert bar called Coco Cereal Cafe, an NHS quit smoking service and a post office.

The urban explorer who took these photos described the interior of the derelict premises as being a ‘maze of strange rooms with interesting murals’.

Portman Dental Centre was based on Charles Street until 2020 when it moved to nearby Norfolk Row, where it is still based today.

On Lost Places & Forgotten Places, the interior is described as being ‘a little trashed’.

