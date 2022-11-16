Edith May Laycock, who’s lived in Sheffield all of her life and is one of the city’s oldest people, is preparing to celebrate her birthday on Sunday, November 27. She currently lives at Norton Hall and Lodge care home, where staff are planning a party to mark the occasion.

Born and bred in Sheffield, Edith grew up on the Manor estate and worked from the age of 14. For all of her working life, she worked for the company WW Laycox, which produced cutlery, something Sheffield has always been famous for making.

She built her way up making polishing mops and working within the cutlery trade, until she was eventually made company director. A role she stayed in until she retired at the impressive age of 84. Edith also met her late husband, Coin Laycock, at the company, where he was one of the joint owners. After he sadly died, she worked in front of the house, the sales department, the office and anything she could contribute to. Edith even won a British Empire Medal for her efforts within the cutlery trade, something that still hangs proudly on her bedroom wall today.

“She loved to work,” said her nephew, Michael Woodword, “She is a really bright person and she hated taking time off. Even when she was at school, family told me she would never want to take a sick day.” He continued: “She is such a kind person who looks after people. She didn’t have her own children but she is so generous with her family, particularly her nieces and nephews. She’s an absolutely lovely woman.”

Lydia Hardy, manager at Norton Hall and Lodge, said: “Edith is a very pleasant lady who will join in with anything. She loves a good sing song and even a dirty joke.” Six years ago, for her 100th birthday, Edith received a letter from the Queen, and all of the family celebrated. We wish Edith a very happy birthday as she turns 107.