Eddie the Eagle was laughing when he won and still laughing when talking to the Sheffield Women's Lecture Club
Do you remember Eddie the Eagle?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Do you remember Eddie The Eagle?
He was the first competitor to represent Great Britain as a ski jumper. He held this record from 1988 to 2001. He was laughing as he won and still laughing when he spoke to the Sheffield Women's Lecture Club recently. Many of us now want to watch his film (released in 2015).Eddie is just one of many interesting speakers the lecture club hears. More details at www.sheffieldwomenslectureclub.org