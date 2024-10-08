Eco pupils’ work to protect the environment is rewarded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lower Meadow Primary Academy in Sheffield has been awarded the Green Flag Award from the Eco Schools programme. The pupils’ environmental efforts, such as creating a sensory garden with bug hotels and bird feeders, have seen them win this official accreditation.

Pupils at Lower Meadow Primary Academy in Sheffield, part of Astrea Academy Trust, have been officially recognised for their part in helping to protect the environment.

Lower Meadow has been awarded the Green Flag Award from the Eco Schools programme, which helps schools to take positive action on environmental issues.

In order to win the accreditation, the school had to show what they were doing across several different areas to look after the environment.

The pupils at Lower Meadow Primary Academy have enjoyed working in their school library

Lower Meadow has worked hard to improve its own environment, by making it a place where natural habitat and wildlife can flourish.

The academy has installed a sensory garden with plants, bug hotels and bird feeders to encourage wildlife to visit and it has planted trees around the boundaries of the playground.

The school also won an award from Let's Go Zero to help them complete a sensory path within the garden.

Pupils undertake litter picking around the school field and the street outside.

The school's eco warriors undertake regular recycling

Lower Meadow embraces national campaigns such as Big Schools' Birdwatch initiative, Switch Off Fortnight and Big Plastic Count.

During Big Walk and Wheel Week, the school was the second highest performing large primary school in Sheffield in terms of the numbers of children who walked, scooted or cycled to school.

The school has formed its own eco committee of pupils, known as eco-warriors, who, after attending a conference, have helped the school to create its own action plan for the fight against climate change.

The eco-warriors at Lower Meadow do weekly paper recycling and have introduced cartons of milk, instead of water bottles, to the tuck shop, along with brown paper bag wrapping for biscuits instead of plastic bags.

They have led assemblies around climate change and encouraged other children to support this through everyday activities.

Jane Dawtry, Principal of Lower Meadow Primary Academy, said: “It is with great pride that we have won this award and it is thoroughly deserved by our pupils.

“They have enjoyed working in our sensory garden and have embraced responsible activities such as litter picking and recycling.

“The whole school community at Lower Meadow is working hard to do our bit to protect the environment and we look forward to taking on new projects in the future.”