Eco-protesters to 'block roads and spill fake blood' in Sheffield city centre this weekend
Eco-protesters plan to block roads and spill fake blood in Sheffield city centre this weekend in a symbolic act of protest against climate change.
Members of the Extinction Rebellion Sheffield group will don red robes as part of a ‘funeral procession’ that will leave the DINA venue on Saturday at noon.
From there they will march to Tudor Square via Barker’s Pool and the Town Hall where they will spill non-toxic synthetic blood while remembering extinct species and murdered activists.
The group also said they aim to temporarily block roads – however the names of which have not yet been revealed.
Stephanie Howlett, who is coordinating the day of action, said: “The world is currently heating at a rate beyond all predictions, and yet many people are unaware of the dire implications for our children if we carry on as normal.
“We hope that by staging this moving event in the heart of Sheffield people will take on board the need for urgent, radical action by our government and councils and the need to change our life styles while there is still time to avert the worst consequences."
This is the latest in a series of protests.
About 5000 people gathered in the city centre and outside the University of Sheffield to take part in the Global Climate Strike event last Friday.
Previous to this, campaigners temporarily blocked roads in Kelham Island and close to the railway station in a bid to get their point across.