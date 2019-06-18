Eco group set for rush-hour protest at one of Sheffield's busiest roads
Activists are holding a protest alongside one of Sheffield’s busiest roads to call for more to be done to tackle air pollution.
The Barefoot Warriors, which is part of the larger Extinction Rebellion Sheffield activist group, will make their voices heard on the streets around Sheffield Railway Station.
They plan to stand by the side of the road wearing masks and bearing placards on Thursday, June 20, from 4.30pm onwards – just as rush-hour traffic begins to take hold.
Activists have previously blocked off the main road outside the station – but it is understood they will instead be stood at the side of the road this time.
In a statement, the group said they intend to ‘invite passersby to engage in conversations about air pollution.’
They have chosen one of the most polluted spots in the city to make their point.
Sheffield Railway Station was recently named by Friends of the Earth as one of Britain's 10 most polluted spots outside London, with average levels of the harmful gas nitrogen dioxide around platforms 3A and 2B recorded at nearly twice the legal limit.
Adam Piette, of Extinction Rebellion Sheffield, said: “Air pollution is an environmental and health crisis across the UK.
“We need to act now to control the use of cars in the city. Our lungs are being poisoned, children are struggling to breathe, there’s an unseen miasma over the whole city.“
Sheffield City Council has put forward a raft of proposals aimed at improving the city's air quality, including installing more charging points for electric vehicles, encouraging taxi drivers to switch to electric cabs and improving red lights so traffic isn’t waiting as long.