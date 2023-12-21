The young girl’s card has been received by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A proud mum has contacted The Star after her young daughter won their local MP's annual Christmas card competition.

Marsh Lane Primary School pupil, Evie Polly Bingham, aged 10, was announced as the winner of MP Lee Rowley’s annual Christmas card competition. The MP of North East Derbyshire receives hundreds of entrants from children aged four-11 each year.

Young Evie Bingham, of Eckington's Marsh Lane Primary School, has won MP Lee Rowley's annual Christmas card competition.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning design is selected by a panel of judges and made into Mr Rowley’s constituency Christmas card. This will then be sent to over 600 people to spread festive cheer, including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and local businesses.

Every pupil who takes part receives a certificate, and the winning entry also receives a prize. The runners up are also featured on the back of the winning Christmas card.

Evie’s mum, Natalie Bingham, said her daughter, in Year 6, was “delighted” to be crowned the winner. She added: “She still can’t believe it.”

Lee Rowley, MP of North East Derbyshire and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pictured with Evie's winning Christmas card design.

Alex Bramley, headteacher of Marsh Lane Primary School, said: “At Marsh Lane Primary we believe in providing children with as many experiences as possible and so this card competition was a great opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are exceptionally proud to have both the winner and a runner up from our school. The winning design is simply stunning, and we are very proud. We also can't believe the Prime Minister received one - how cool!"