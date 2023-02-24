The Sheffield roundabout where a car went up in flames this morning is the same spot where Dan Walker ‘nearly died’ after a crash while riding his bike this week.

Emergency services were scrambled to the junction of Moore Street and St Mary's Gate at 5.30am today (February 24) after a serious single-car crash. A man and a woman were injured, while all that was left of the car was the wrecked and charred chassis.

The roundabout is a well-known collision black spot in Sheffield – as highlighted earlier this week, as it is the same spot where Channel 5’s Dan Walker ‘almost died’ in a crash while riding his bike.

The presenter was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a collided with a car on Monday morning (February 20) and was rushed to hospital. He shared photos of himself in the back of an ambulance and recovering at home, saying he was “glad to be alive” and “only here” because he was wearing a helmet.

In fact, despite his face being heavily swollen in areas, and lots of blood, the popular presenter, who lives in Sheffield, escaped without any broken bones.