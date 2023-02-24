News you can trust since 1887
Ecclesall Road roundabout Sheffield: Horror crash was exact spot where Dan Walker 'nearly died' this week

The Sheffield roundabout where a car went up in flames this morning is the same spot where Dan Walker ‘nearly died’ after a crash while riding his bike this week.

By Alastair Ulke
2 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 2:46pm

Emergency services were scrambled to the junction of Moore Street and St Mary's Gate at 5.30am today (February 24) after a serious single-car crash. A man and a woman were injured, while all that was left of the car was the wrecked and charred chassis.

The roundabout is a well-known collision black spot in Sheffield – as highlighted earlier this week, as it is the same spot where Channel 5’s Dan Walker ‘almost died’ in a crash while riding his bike.

The presenter was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a collided with a car on Monday morning (February 20) and was rushed to hospital. He shared photos of himself in the back of an ambulance and recovering at home, saying he was “glad to be alive” and “only here” because he was wearing a helmet.

A roundabout in Sheffield was the site of two highly publicized crashes this week - one where Channel 5 presenter Dan Walker was knocked off his bike on February 20, and one where a car went up in flames after a single car crash on February 24.

In fact, despite his face being heavily swollen in areas, and lots of blood, the popular presenter, who lives in Sheffield, escaped without any broken bones.

The roundabout has reportedly been the site of at least 37 collisions involving cyclists in the past three years. However, commentators this week have been quick to point out that a cycle lane runs under and around the roundabout, and criticised the presenter for not using it. In contrast, local cycle groups have criticised the underpass as “filled with broken glass”, arguing Dan’s experiences reflect what happens to cyclists on inner city roads that don’t have cycle lanes.

