Emergency services were scrambled to the junction of Moore Street and St Mary's Gate at 5.30am today (February 24) after a serious single-car crash. A man and a woman were injured, while all that was left of the car was the wrecked and charred chassis.
The roundabout is a well-known collision black spot in Sheffield – as highlighted earlier this week, as it is the same spot where Channel 5’s Dan Walker ‘almost died’ in a crash while riding his bike.
The presenter was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a collided with a car on Monday morning (February 20) and was rushed to hospital. He shared photos of himself in the back of an ambulance and recovering at home, saying he was “glad to be alive” and “only here” because he was wearing a helmet.
In fact, despite his face being heavily swollen in areas, and lots of blood, the popular presenter, who lives in Sheffield, escaped without any broken bones.
The roundabout has reportedly been the site of at least 37 collisions involving cyclists in the past three years. However, commentators this week have been quick to point out that a cycle lane runs under and around the roundabout, and criticised the presenter for not using it. In contrast, local cycle groups have criticised the underpass as “filled with broken glass”, arguing Dan’s experiences reflect what happens to cyclists on inner city roads that don’t have cycle lanes.