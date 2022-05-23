The 60-year-old woman was hit by the driver of a grey Volkswagen Tiguan on Ecclesall Road in the early hours of Sunday, May 22, at around 1.38am.

She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she sadly died a short time later.

Dog attack: South Yorkshire Police seek owner of German Shepherd after elderly man is bitten

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floral tributes on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, close to where a female pedestrian was hit by a car driver and later died

The collision happened close to the Kettle Black bar on the popular city street.

Several bouquets of flowers could today be seen attached to a lamp post close to the scene of the fatal crash.

The woman has not yet been named by South Yorkshire Police but the force said her family had been informed and was being supported by specially trained officers.

Floral tributes on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, close to where a female pedestrian was hit by a car driver and later died