The 60-year-old woman was hit by the driver of a grey Volkswagen Tiguan on Ecclesall Road in the early hours of Sunday, May 22, at around 1.38am.
She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she sadly died a short time later.
The collision happened close to the Kettle Black bar on the popular city street.
Several bouquets of flowers could today be seen attached to a lamp post close to the scene of the fatal crash.
The woman has not yet been named by South Yorkshire Police but the force said her family had been informed and was being supported by specially trained officers.
Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, are asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 81 of May 22.