Ecclesall Primary pupils getting in the Christmas spirit with Lost Chord UK

Even though the summer holidays have only just begun, pupils from Sheffield’s Ecclesall Primary School are already thinking of Festive fun after being invited to create the official Christmas card for leading South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:01 BST

The children recently held a fundraiser for the charity, giving £550 to help continue Lost Chord UK’s work in providing vital interactive music sessions for people living with dementia and care homes.

And Lost Chord UK chief executive Clare Langan has now invited the school to come up with a seasonal design that will be used to promote the charity’s work throughout the Festive season.




“We always like to have a unique Lost Chord UK Christmas card and this year, for a complete change of pace and mood, we thought it would be lovely if Ecclesall Primary children were invited to create our official card in a special competition celebrating the Festive season, music, family and memories,” said Clare.

Clare Langan receives a cheque from the Ecclesall Primary teamClare Langan receives a cheque from the Ecclesall Primary team
“They are already such enthusiastic young supporters of the work we do and I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

To find out more about the work of Lost Chord UK visit lost-chord.org.uk

