Children from Sheffield’s Ecclesall Primary School have added a touch of Festive magic to leading South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK.

The children held a fundraiser for Lost Chord UK earlier this year, giving £550 to help continue the organisation’s work in providing vital interactive music sessions for people living with dementia and care homes across the region and nationally.

And they have continued their support by agreeing to create a special Lost Chord UK Christmas card.

The original plan was the choose just one design from all the entries but the charity was so impressed by the standard of work that four designs have now been selected and are available to buy from the Vintage Tea Rooms in Maltby and at Lost Chord UK sessions and events throughout December.

The Lost Chord Christmas cards have been designed by Ecclesall children

“We always like to have a unique Lost Chord UK Christmas card and this year, for a complete change of pace and mood, we thought it would be lovely if Ecclesall Primary children were invited to create our official card in a special competition celebrating the Festive season, music, family and memories,” said Lost Chord chair of trustees Ben Frith.

“They are already such enthusiastic young supporters of the work we do and the designs they came up with were simply too good for us to choose just one.”