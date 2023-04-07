News you can trust since 1887
Easter Bank Holiday: Markets, fairs and car boot sales taking place in Sheffield

If you’re in the market for a bargain this Easter or are just in need of a trip out to keep the kids entertained, here is a round up of markets, arts and crafts fairs and car boot sales in and around Sheffield over the Easter period, writes Jennifer Mannion.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Ceramic Festival

Sheffield Ceramics Festival, Kelham Island Industrial Museums, Saturday April 1, 10.30 am - 5 pm, Sunday April 2, 10.30 am - 4.30 pm, entry fee £2.00 for over 16s.

The works of over 50 different ceramic artists will be displayed in the iconic industrial museum. Work exhibited by the artists from South Yorkshire and further afield will be for sale, along with artist materials and equipment. Refreshments will be available to purchase from the cafe and bar.

Peddler Market.Peddler Market.
Peddler Market.

Indoor car boot sale, Venue, Stocksbridge, April 1, 8 am, free entry, stall holders £12.

All the thrills of a regular car boot sale but without the wind and rain. There are also refreshments available at the cafe.

Car boot sale

Car boot sale, The Eight-Foot Way, Parsons Cross, Sunday April 2, 8 am - 11 am, free entry.

Pub car boot sale with hot drinks and breakfast being served from 8 am.

Easter market

Easter Market, Frecheville Community Centre, Sunday April 2, 11 am - 3 pm, free entry.

A community craft market open to the public. Craft stalls, snacks and refreshments, easter bonnet competition, and free activities for kids.

Peddler

Peddler Market, Neepsend, Friday April 7, 5 pm - 11 pm and Saturday April 8, 2 pm - 11 pm, free entry.

The Easter Bank Holiday Special edition of the popular Peddler Market offers art and craft stalls, music, street food, and bars.

Table top market

Friends of the Porter Valley Table Top Market, Endcliffe Park, Monday April 10, 11 am - 3.30 pm, free entry.

Although the main draw to Endcliffe Park on Easter Monday may be the annual duck race which kicks off at 2 pm, there will also be a table-top market. The stalls will offer arts, crafts, digital art, books and much more. All proceeds from the day will go towards renovating the children’s playground at Forge Dam.

Quayside market

Quayside Market, Victoria Quays, Saturday April 8, 12 pm - 9 pm, free entry.

Taking place along the cobbled quayside on the edge of Castlegate and the city centre, Quayside Market brings together a host of street food traders as well as independent craft stalls, bars and live music.

Street food and bargains

Sharrowvale Market, Sharrowvale Road, Sunday April 16, 12 pm - 4 pm, free entry.

Visit stalls hosted by the businesses of Sharrowvale Road for the return of its ever-popular market. The road will be closed to host traders including street food, arts and crafts, and refreshments.

Arts and crafts

Arts and Crafts Market, Lotte on the Edge, Union Road, Nether Edge, Saturday April 22, 11 am - 4 pm, free entry.

Supporting the Snowdrop Project, this coffee shop market offers arts and crafts stalls as well as vintage clothes.

*Content supplied by Jennifer Mannion.

