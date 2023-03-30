Here are the opening and closing times of major supermarkets in Sheffield over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

As another long weekend approaches thanks to the Easter holiday, people across Sheffield may take the advantage of the time off by stocking up on groceries. As a big holiday in many countries including the UK, it is helpful to know in advance whether or not supermarkets will actually be open though.

Some supermarkets and other businesses decide to close for some or all of the bank holiday weekend so staff can spend the day with their families as they observe the festivity. Therefore, it is important to double-check ahead of time because not all businesses adhere to the same schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of ways you can check opening times this Easter, which falls on April 9 this year, including through their online store locators. However, keep in mind many people will be wanting to do their grocery shopping on the bank holiday so it may be busier than usual so you could be better off choosing an off-peak time to fill your trolley.

Here, we have compiled a number of major supermarkets in Sheffield and their opening times so you can plan your shopping accordingly. Please note opening times vary depending on location so make sure to check your local branch before travelling.

Supermarket opening times on Easter 2023 in Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco

The supermarket said their Easter opening hours will vary over the weekend and advises customers to check in-store. The opening times for Tesco Extra Saville Street over Easter are as follows :

Good Friday - 6am to 10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am to 6pm

Check their store locator to find one near you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda

Store opening times may vary due to location and Asda recommends using its store locator to see your supermarket’s opening hours. The Asda Superstore Handsworth opening times over Easter weekend are as follows:

Good Friday: Open 24 hours

Saturday: Midnight - 10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Morrisons

Opening times at each Morrisons store vary. Use the store locator tool to check the opening hours for your nearest Morrisons. The opening times for the Sheffield Hillsborough store are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Lidl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl is joining the major supermarkets by closing stores on Easter Sunday. The supermarket has not released Easter dates but advises bank holiday hours are usually from 8am - 8pm.

Tesco Extra (Photo by Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sainsbury’s

Store opening times will vary due to location but here are the Sheffield Wadsley Bridge Superstore’s opening times over Easter:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday: 8am to 8pm

Check their store locator to find one near you.

Aldi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening times at Aldi will vary over the Easter bank holiday. The supermarket recommends using its store locator to check opening times.

The general Easter weekend opening times at Aldi are as follows:

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday - 8am - 10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

M&S Food

Opening times for each M&S Food Hall will vary. Use the M&S store finder to check your store’s opening hours over Easter weekend. The opening times for M&S Food Hall on Ecclesall Road are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good Friday - 8.30am - 8pm

Saturday - 8.30am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8.30am - 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Waitrose

Waitrose has released its Easter opening times for Sheffield. The opening times are as follows:

Good Friday - 8am - 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed