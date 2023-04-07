From a duck race to Easter egg hunts – there are plenty of fun activities to keep all the family entertained over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

Here’s 10 events you could head along to.

Easter Duck Race

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2,500 numbered yellow plastic ducks are ready to race down the river in Endcliffe Park this Easter Monday, April 10, to raise money for the Forge Dam Playground Renovation Project. Buy a family of six ducks for £5 and see them race down the river at 2pm, with winners announced an hour later.

Eggcellent Easter at Magna Science Adventure Centre

A fantastic family day out is available over the holidays, from Saturday, 1 April until Sunday, 16 April at the centre. All included with entry to the centre (adults £15.95, children £13.95), visitors can take part in family craft activities, steel tours, forge demonstrations, and guessing games, with STEM play even available for under-5s. Tickets and sessions should be booked in advance to avoid disappointment!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Buddies Trail at the Tropical Butterfly House & Conservation Centre

Throughout the school holidays, the centre is offering an extra special trail, challenging visitors to find all the Easter Buddies hopping around the park, for a sweet treat reward. There are also free keeper talks throughout the day, and the chance to meet the armadillos, Bertha and Ernie. Children's tickets are available for £15.99.

Easter Wild Play at Ecclesall Woods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your children love exploring the outdoors, join Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust for springtime activities like wildlife spotting, bug hunting, den and next making, and Easter games. With one £6 ticket, one child and their younger siblings can attend the adventure and immerse themselves in the woodlands on Tuesday, 4 April or Wednesday, 5 April.

Graves Park Animal Farm Easter Egg Hunt

The farm is set to host its annual Huge Easter Egg hunt, with 60,000 sweets to find over four days and a prize for every child. Between Friday, 7 April and Monday, 10 April three hunts will take place each day, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Buy a £5 ticket for a child and accompanying adult to find the thousands of eggs and sweets hidden around the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Holidays at Sheffield Manor Lodge

Kids can explore the Tudor ruins and Turret house, play in the sandpit, enjoy outdoor games and get lost in the lavender labyrinth at Sheffield Manor Lodge between Sunday, April 2 and Thursday, April 13. Easter egg hunts and other activities are available on April 2, 6 and 9, and Spring activities from April 10-13. Book tickets online to ensure a space on activities for £4.50.

Our Cow Molly Farm - Easter Activities

The 90-minute, jam-packed session is perfect for kids aged 4-11, featuring an informative and interactive farm tour, hands-on experience milking life-size model cow Molly, and butter making and tasting. Book your ticket in advance for Thursday, 6 April for just £3 to ensure you get a space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet Peter Rabbit

For one day only on Good Friday, April 7, Peter Rabbit will be appearing for a special Meet and Greet appearance at Meadowhall. He will be popping up around the mall for 40-minute intervals on the hour from 10am to 1pm, and a final half hour appearance at 2pm. Make sure to bring your camera and grab a selfie with Peter.

IKEA Easter Egg Hunt

The free easter egg trail is available for one week around IKEA from Monday, 3 April at 10am until Monday, 10 April at 9pm. Egg hunters will have to find the secret spots of all the colourful eggs hidden around the store, and hand in their answer sheets to customer services to receive their prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUSH Sheffield Easter Party