The 90s boyband East 17 will perform their Christmas number one Stay Another Day at Molly Malone’s next Friday.

It has been 30 years since the Christmas single topped the charts, becoming a Christmas number one in 1994.

East 17 are to perform in Sheffield (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) | Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The single stayed at number one for five weeks, beating Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The following year Stay Another Day won an Ivor Novello award for songwriting.

East 17 founder and songwriter Tony Mortimer wrote the song when he was 23 after his brother’s unexpected death.

The single was re-released on a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl this year for the charity Nordoff and Robbins Music Therapy.

Mortimer said: “The record company approached me about releasing something for the 30th anniversary but I didn’t want to just release something, I wanted to give something back. The label agreed and came up with this idea of doing it in conjunction with Nordoff and Robbins and got them on board.

“It was a wonderful idea that gave me a spark again as opposed to just re-releasing it for the anniversary. I’m really into the healing power of music and I’m writing a book at the moment and it’s got some stuff about that in it.

“I’m so proud to be a part of Nordoff and Robbins for this short period of time. I’ve been down there and it was wonderful to see the effect that music has on people’s lives.

“I’d love it if I could use it as a platform to get that out there this Christmas for parents with children that are struggling and might need the help of music therapy.

“This isn’t the first time the record company has done something charitable with the record and they’ve been fantastic. We were all energised by it and it made us feel a bit Christmassy.”

Molly Malone’s, an Irish tavern on West Street, announced the event on Facebook and Instagram.

The post reads: “EAST 17 TO PERFORM 90s CHRISTMAS HIT LIVE AT MOLLY MALONE’S! 90s boyband superstars East 17 are performing their huge hit Stay Another Day at Molly Malone’ss on Mad Friday 20th December!

“It was such a huge hit that it topped the UK charts at Christmas in 1994 as well as hitting the number one spot in multiple other countries.

“Having sold over 18 million albums worldwide they are one of the most successful boybands of all time, and now they’re heading to Sheffield in time for Christmas.

“So why not head to Molly’s for a pint of Guinness and a walk down memory lane? IT’S FREE ENTRY AS ALWAYS! Friday 20th December. Molly Malone’s - West Street, Sheffield.”