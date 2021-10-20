Now, Meadowhall has issued a statement to say that it is aware of the clip.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “Our team picked this up with Lovisa as soon as the footage was brought to our attention, and we are working closely with both Lovisa and the police.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police investigation has been launched after a video of a young girl having her ears pierced at Lovisa in Meadowhall went viral

Taken on October 17, the 30-second video appears to show a young child who is distraught and resisting having her ears pierced.

Two adult women sitting on the floor both hold the child still and try to comfort her as a member of staff pierces her ears while another member of staff watches on.

The girl shrieks and can be heard saying “no no no” multiple times.

South Yorkshire Police is now looking into the incident to “understand the full circumstances” of the clip.

Yesterday, officers also thanked the public for sharing an appeal to find the owner of the footage.

The video has since sparked a debate among parents on social media, with some directing their outrage to Lovisa about children's consent.

The clip has also been met with anger by viewers who were concerned by the upset girl’s protests. One parent wrote she felt ‘physically sick’ while watching.