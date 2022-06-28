Endpoints Esports LTD, based in Sheffield, will head to Dallas in August this year after successfully qualifying for the world championships.

E-sports is the playing of video games at a professional level, in teams or individually, usually competing for a large cash prize or achievement. As of 2021, the E-sports market worldwide revenue sat at $1.085 billion, and this is estimated to reach over $1.6 billion by 2024.

Adam Jessop, CEO of Endpoint Esports LTD, said: “We are an Esports organisation. I would describe ourselves as being just like a traditional football team – it’s just that our game is played in the digital world rather than on a football pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Endpoint Esports' Rocket League team.

"I guess the other thing that differs is that we also compete in different games, so almost like an Olympic team."

Founded in 2016, Endpoint currently compete in Rocket League, Counter Strike and Quake.

Recently, the organisation has seen a lot of success, and the Rocket League team now rank third in Europe as they prepare to head to Dallas for the world championships.

The Endpoint Esports' Rocket League team.

As well as the world championships, the team have also qualified for international majors in London, starting in July, with yet another large prize up for grabs.

For the world championships, the team have been building up points over the course of the season, which started in September, which has seen Endpoint finish in the top 16 teams in the world – with the championships set to determine the number one team in the world at Rocket League.

Endpoint Esports will be competing for a $2 million cash prize pool in Dallas.

On the tournament, Adam said: “It is the biggest event I would say we have been in since we started as an organisation in 2016 so it is going to be great to be on that stage and have a chance to compete for such a large amount of money.”

Adam also talks about how the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst devastating for people and their lives around the world, actually helped grow the E-sports sector.

"During the pandemic, the E-sports and gaming market grew because a lot more people were indoors watching and playing games, obviously all the traditional sporting calendars went out the window but E-sports continued as people could compete from home – so we actually saw a growth.

"I think it really helped us in some ways, as horrific as the pandemic was, thankfully it helped us as an organisation grow.

Adam and Endpoint Esports would now love to see the organisation grow with more and more opportunities.

"We are always looking into other opportunities in terms of games and what we can do. As an organisation, we have grown very organically – we don’t have any outside investment and we’ve had this start-up mentality.