Duck Race: Annual Easter Monday event in Endclife Park proves popular despite the weather

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Well, it was good weather for ducks!

After a glorious Bank Holiday weekend, the sun was replaced by rain today - just in time for the annual duck race in Endcliffe Park.

The annual Easter Monday duck race in Endcliffe Park proved popular despite the weatherThe annual Easter Monday duck race in Endcliffe Park proved popular despite the weather
The annual Easter Monday duck race in Endcliffe Park proved popular despite the weather | Ellen Barr

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

But it didn’t dampen spirits at the event, organised by the Friends of Porter Valley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some 2,500 yellow plastic ducks, all individually numbered, started the race in the River Porter, just below the weir above Holme Wheel Dam.

They floated down the river for approximately 450 metres, where they were captured in a specially designed finish line between the café and the playground.

Large crowds braved the wet weather to watch the race and cheer on their ducks in the hope of winning a prize.

Money raised at the event goes towards one of Friends of Porter Valley’s current projects, which in the past has included the Shepherd Wheel and Forge Dam restorations and also the Bingham Park renovations.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice