Well, it was good weather for ducks!

After a glorious Bank Holiday weekend, the sun was replaced by rain today - just in time for the annual duck race in Endcliffe Park.

The annual Easter Monday duck race in Endcliffe Park proved popular despite the weather | Ellen Barr

But it didn’t dampen spirits at the event, organised by the Friends of Porter Valley.

Some 2,500 yellow plastic ducks, all individually numbered, started the race in the River Porter, just below the weir above Holme Wheel Dam.

They floated down the river for approximately 450 metres, where they were captured in a specially designed finish line between the café and the playground.

Large crowds braved the wet weather to watch the race and cheer on their ducks in the hope of winning a prize.

Money raised at the event goes towards one of Friends of Porter Valley’s current projects, which in the past has included the Shepherd Wheel and Forge Dam restorations and also the Bingham Park renovations.