Dronfield mum forced to take out loan for promising skin cancer treatment in Israel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mother from Dronfield has issued an update after undergoing surgery for a new cancer treatment in Israel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esther Allen, aged 43, flew out to war-torn Israel 10 days ago to pursue what could be her final chance to beat advanced skin cancer after exhausting all options available on the NHS.

The married mum-of-one underwent surgery on July 14 where doctors began the process for tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She flew back to her home on July 15 to recover, but she will have to return to Israel in three to five weeks to fully start the treatment, providing she can meet the costs.

Esther Allen pictured inside an air raid shelter in Israel. | Esther Allen

In a fresh appeal to the public, Esther said: “We need to keep going strong with the fundraising to cover the whole cost of the treatment.

“Before any aspect of treatment is carried out, it has to be paid for first.

“While we are so grateful for the amount of money that has been raised in the GoFundMe so far, it only covers half of what we have had to pay for the surgery and the TIL lab work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very lucky to have loaned the shortfall whilst we can raise the funds. This is a short-term loan that needs repaying as soon as possible.”

Dronfield family Esther and Chris Allen with their daughter Heidi, aged 14. | Submitted

The next part of Esther’s treatment will cost another £50,000, and must be paid in advance.

TIL therapy is thought to have a 25 per cent chance of curing melanoma, but comes at a cost of circa £120,000 in Israel.

Esther set up a GoFundMe page in a plea to give her more time with her husband Chris, and their daughter 14-year-old Heidi. Almost 1,000 friends, family members and strangers have donated to the cause, amounting to around £44,000 - but more needs to be raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Facebook page run by Esther called ‘Cancer Woes..Hope Grows‘ is keeping track of raffles, events and items for sale that will support the fundraiser. The mum also writes updates and raises awareness of her condition, which she has had for a total of 28 years.

To donate to the GoFundMe, please click here.