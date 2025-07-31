Driving lessons for kids from age nine to launch at Barnsley FC’s Oakwell Stadium

A driving scheme that allows children to get behind the wheel from the age of nine is set to launch in Barnsley later this year.

Young Driver, a national road safety initiative, will begin offering lessons at Barnsley FC’s Oakwell Stadium from September. The aim is to help reduce accident rates among newly qualified drivers by introducing safe driving habits from a young age.

The scheme provides tuition for children aged 9 to 17 using dual-controlled vehicles. Sessions are delivered by qualified driving instructors on private land that has been converted into a realistic road layout, complete with traffic signs, junctions and manoeuvring areas.

According to the organisers, one in five newly qualified drivers is involved in a collision within six months of passing their test. However, among Young Driver participants, that figure drops to less than four per cent.

Ian Mulingani, managing director at Young Driver, said: “We are excited to be launching our new venue in Barnsley. It’s a sizeable site, so we’ll be able to offer lots of different driving activities for young people.

“Training drivers over a longer period of time allows youngsters to have a solid understanding of how to drive a car before they get anywhere near a real road. “The lessons are also lots of fun and they’re a great general confidence boost for teens and pre-teens, who take the responsibility very seriously.

Lessons will take place on selected weekends and during school holidays. Prices start at £46.99 and must be booked in advance.

Young Driver has delivered more than 1.5 million lessons across the UK. The Barnsley site joins more than 70 venues already operating nationwide.

For more information, visit youngdriver.com.