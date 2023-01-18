News you can trust since 1887
Driver smashes into three parked cars on busy Sheffield road before leaving scene

A driver is believed to have smashed their vehicle into three parked cars on a busy city road before leaving the scene.

By Lee Peace
4 minutes ago

South Yorkshire Police officers were called out to the scene in Loxley Road on Monday, January 16, shortly after 8pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended and it is believed a black Vauxhall Vectra collided with three parked cars. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrival.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist officers can pass it on via our new online live chat, our online portal (www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something) or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 863 of 16 January 2023 when you get in touch.

Loxley Road, Sheffield.
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org”

