Driver injured in four vehicle crash near Sheffield pub
A driver has been injured in a crash between four vehicles close to a Sheffield pub.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 13:23 pm
The collision happened near to The Dore Moor Inn, Hathersage Road, Dore at about noon today.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said one driver sustained minor injuries.
They added: “The cars have been moved to the Dore Moor Inn carpark so the road is not blocked.”
Officers from the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team attended and tweeted “there were no serious injuries.”
Travel South Yorkshire said there are no bus diversions in place.