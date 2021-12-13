A drink driver was arrested after falling asleep at a McDonald's drive-thru in Sheffield

Traffic officers from South Yorkshire Police watched bemused as the driver of a silver Vauxhall Vectra reportedly dozed off at the wheel in the queue for McDonald’s in Hillsborough while waiting for a takeaway.

SYP’s Operational Support team said officers saw the ordeal play out as they were having a coffee in the car park.

The driver reportedly blew over the legal limit on a breathalyser, and was also found to have no insurance.

Their vehicle was seized and they were arrested at the scene and charged with drink driving.

“Lessons in how to draw attention to yourself,” wrote the team in a tweet.