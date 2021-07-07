The video by Meersbrook resident Ian Parkinson shows a sudden waterfall gushing onto Chesterfield Road from the nearby car park of Lidl and Sloan Medical Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deluge is causing partial flooding on Chesterfield Road. Passing cars can be seen slowing down to navigate the large puddle safely.

It comes after heavy rainfall in Sheffield this afternoon. There are currently no weather warnings in place.