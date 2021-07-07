Dramatic Sheffield footage shows deluge of rainwater flowing onto major road from Lidl car park
Dramatic footage has shown rainwater streaming onto a major Sheffield road from a supermarket car park after a storm this afternoon.
The video by Meersbrook resident Ian Parkinson shows a sudden waterfall gushing onto Chesterfield Road from the nearby car park of Lidl and Sloan Medical Centre.
The deluge is causing partial flooding on Chesterfield Road. Passing cars can be seen slowing down to navigate the large puddle safely.
It comes after heavy rainfall in Sheffield this afternoon. There are currently no weather warnings in place.