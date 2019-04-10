Dramatic pictures emerge of fire raging at former Rotherham pub

Have your say

A fire is raging inside a former Rotherham town centre pub this morning.

Firefighters were dealing with a blaze at the Masons Arms in Wellgate at about 7am.

The blaze is believed to have started on the second floor and spread to the roof area.

Crews from Rotherham, Maltby, Aston and Parkway stations were dispatched to the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said the cause is under investigation.

Firefighters at the scene.

Transport operator First tweeted that buses are being diverted from the area while fire crews tackle the blaze.

Crews tackling the blaze.