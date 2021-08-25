Dozens attend funeral of tragic Afghan boy as Sheffield 'shows its sense of community'

Mohammed Munib Majeedi, aged five, was buried at Shiregreen Cemetery in a ceremony attended by his father, two brothers and members of the Afghan community and supporters.

He was buried in a casket in the Muslim section. The service included a speech by his tearful father, readings by an imam and socially distanced mourners filing past to pay respects.

After interrement, a temporary name plaque was placed on the grave until a headstone is made.

The Majeedi family were staying at the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street when the accident happened on August 18.

They had fled Afghanistan days earlier as the Taliban advanced across the country.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed said Sheffield had ‘shown its sense of community’ after so many responded to a WhatsApp appeal a day before the funeral.

He added: “The father thanked everyone who had come and said everyone across Sheffield had been so supportive. He said he had been blessed with an angel for almost six years and he thanked God for that. Then he broke down.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed. Picture: Chris Etchells

“There is a small Afghan community in Sheffield and an appeal for mourners was sent around. People responded at very short notice and it shows the sense of community we have here.

“I was very pleased to show solidarity and offer sympathies from all at Sheffield City Council.”

The service and prayers were led by Qari Ismail, Muslim chaplain at the University of Sheffield, he added.

It is understood funeral director Muslim Funeral Service gave its services free.

The OYO Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, Sheffield. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Mr Mohammed said the family had now been housed and a crowdfunding appeal had already raised £5,000.

He added: “As the UK’s first City of Sanctuary I’m proud of how people have reacted across all faiths. I said to the father that I would welcome you to stay in the city and we will help you wherever we can.

“People arriving from Afghanistan will be here for a long time and we need to provide a roof over their heads.

“It’s a challenge but I think Sheffield will be up for it.”

A teddy bear and flowers outside the OYO Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, Sheffield. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

