Downing Street parties: This is what one Derbyshire Tory MP thinks after heated Prime Minister’s Questions

During a stormy Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, former cabinet minister David Davis told embattled Mr Johnson: “In the name of God, go.”

He said the Prime Minister had failed to take responsibility for his actions over lockdown parties in Downing Street – but Mr Johnson rejected calls to stand down and again urged MPs to wait for the outcome of senior civil servant Sue Gray's report on the parties, which he revealed would be next week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to the BBC, around 10 Conservative MPs elected in 2019 are believed to have submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson.

Other MPs have reportedly done the same but 54 letters are required to trigger a leadership vote and the total remains unknown.

Brexiteer Mr Davis’ remarks came after backbench Tory MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour – minutes before Prime Minister's Questions began.

Following Prime Minister’s Questions, the Derbyshire Times contacted the Conservative MPs in our patch – North East Derbyshire’s Lee Rowley, Bolsover’s Mark Fletcher, Derbyshire Dales’ Sarah Dines, Amber Valley’s Nigel Mills, Mid-Derbyshire’s Pauline Latham and Erewash’s Maggie Throup – asking what what they thought about the current situation and whether they were submitting, or had submitted, a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson.

So far, only Mr Mills has responded.

He told the Derbyshire Times: “Before the Prime Minister’s apology last week, I said that anyone who organised or knowingly attended a party during the first lockdown, at the height of the pandemic, could not remain in position.

“The Prime Minister accepted the resignations of Matt Hancock and Allegra Stratton for arguably less serious breaches that occurred during less strict lockdowns.

“The Prime Minister maintains that he did not authorise the party and did not know he was attending a party, thinking it was a work event.

“While I am unconvinced of this explanation, given the seriousness of the situation I do think it is appropriate to wait for the ongoing investigation to report next week before deciding what action I should take.”