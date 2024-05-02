Double Delight for South Yorkshire Driver in British F4 Championship Opener

The Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA Season started at Donington Park in Derbyshire last weekend and Rowan made it onto the podium – not once but twice.

Rowan, a Motorsport UK Academy driver who drives for the Argenti team, made the short journey from his hometown of Sheffield for his much-awaited debut in British Formula 4 single seaters. This is seen as the first step of the ladder towards Formula 1.

The 17-year-old, who was on track with 22 other drivers from across the globe, gained a Rookie podium twice at Donington next to fellow Argenti teammate Yuanpu Cui.

Sheffield teenager Rowan Campbell-Pilling’s debut in F4

The rookie tournament is a highly competitive series where only the youngest drivers in the championship, those who haven’t been in F4 before, are eligible.

More than 20,000 spectators also saw Rowan awarded the Pirelli Hardest Charger Award, for the most overtakes, having gained seven places during the only qualifying race of the weekend.

Rowan said: “The season has officially started! It’s been a great weekend and to have maximised our races to come away with two podiums and the Pirelli Hardest Charger Award, especially on my debut weekend, is a good feeling.

“Of course, I’m here to win but the season is long and it’s about learning and gaining experience as the season progresses. I can’t wait to continue driving round some of the UK’s most iconic circuits, representing Sheffield and South Yorkshire as I go.”

Rowan progressed around the track at speeds of up to 145mph in the newly liveried Argenti Motorsport Formula 4 car.

The rising star joins the F4 grid off the back of a successful karting career where he competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes.

The early stages of his motorsport journey began at the tender age of two when he rode electric trials bikes all across the UK.

Michael Meadows, Argenti Motorsport team principal, said: “We are happy with Rowan’s performance in his very first weekend of racing.

"He showed impressive race tenacity to come through the field, to the podium, in both races.

“It is clear Rowan has a lot of race craft and it puts him in a good position as we move onto Brands Hatch and look to continue that momentum.”