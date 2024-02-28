Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With renovation work on the group’s usual home at the Montgomery Theatre not yet complete, the talented team of Gilbert and Sullivan enthusiasts decided to take their new show out into the community.

And that means the company’s production of Iolanthe - a high-flying blend of political satire and fairytale romance - will now be seen on three stages rather than one.

Directed by Stephen Andrews, the semi-staged concert version of the outrageous tale of fairy intrigue and political scandal, will open at Crookes Social Club on April 7 at 2.30.

Ian Stewart as the Lord Chancellor and Carolyn Bean as the Fairy Queen in Iolanthe

It then goes on to Dore Community Centre on April 13 at 2.30pm and ends its mini road trip at Whittington Moor Methodist Church on April 20, again at 2.30pm.

“Iolanthe has always been one of the most topical Gilbert and Sullivan comic operas and there’s surely no better time to revive it than right now when we are living a world of political excess and confusion,” said Stephen.

“I think it would be safe to say that there will be some familiar contemporary names popping up as we take a fresh look at the journey from fairyland to Westminster’s corridors of power.

“We have a first rate cast of experienced G&S players and we hope that by visiting some new venues, we’ll also attract a new audience to the sparkling comedy and sharp wit of Gilbert and Sullivan’s unique brand of theatre.”