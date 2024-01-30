Dore and Totley golfers raise £3,500 for St Luke’s Hospice
Dore and Totley Golf Club Ladies’ Captain Arlene Roberts raised a fantastic £3,500 for St Luke’s Hospice with a year of fundraising activities.
And that work will continue for a further 12 months as new captain Julie Cullen has decided that she too will support St Luke’s.
“This was a great amount to raise and was the result of a whole range of activities throughout Arlene’s year as captain,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.
“We look forward to working with Julie and extending our relationship with the club for a further 12 months.”