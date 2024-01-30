News you can trust since 1887
Dore and Totley golfers raise £3,500 for St Luke’s Hospice

Dore and Totley Golf Club Ladies’ Captain Arlene Roberts raised a fantastic £3,500 for St Luke’s Hospice with a year of fundraising activities.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 30th Jan 2024, 08:43 GMT
And that work will continue for a further 12 months as new captain Julie Cullen has decided that she too will support St Luke’s.

“This was a great amount to raise and was the result of a whole range of activities throughout Arlene’s year as captain,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

“We look forward to working with Julie and extending our relationship with the club for a further 12 months.”

