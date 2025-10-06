'Don’t forget Ghost' - plea for loving home for rescue dog with without any applications
The “gorgeous” Staffy, who is nine years old, is currently being cared for by a foster family but is in need of a permanent loving home.
Heartbreakingly, he has not yet received one single application from potential adopters.
Rotherham-based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies, who saved him from death row, said: “He is not showing any signs of ageing at all and loves his walks, playing with his toys and generally being a typical Staffy!
“Ghost needs a home who know and love Staffys – as so many of them do, Ghost loves human company and needs someone home a lot.
“He can tolerate being left for a couple of hours, and is not destructive at all when left, he just whinges/cries when left.
“He is great around the house and is fully housetrained, and settles well – he loves a snuggle on the sofa and will hold his foster dad’s arm when he falls asleep, just to make sure he won’t go anywhere.
“He walks well on lead, and is fine around other dogs, although does have a habit of being a bit too over amorous with other dogs, which doesn’t often go down well, so will be best as the only dog for now.
“He has just been neutered, so we think this will settle down as his hormones do.
“Ghost is a proper character and anyone who knows Staffys will know how much fun, happiness, love and loyalty he will bring his new family.”
To find out more about Ghost, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.