One of Sheffield’s most popular vegan outlets is due to close today.

Doner Summer opened in Kelham Arcade in the Kelham Island district of the city in September 2021 and has prided itself on serving ‘vegan junk food' in its restaurant and takeaway. The venue has remained hugely popular since opening, but the owners recently announced it’s shock closure with it’s final day of opening due to be today, Sunday, March 19.

The restaurant has boasted a 4.8 star rating on Google with many commending its tasty vegan chicken burgers, kebabs, loaded fries and zingy cocktails. Its courtyard location has also seen the base frequently taken part in Peddler Market – a monthly street food market in Kelham Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite its popularity and raving reviews, the owners say the pressures of rising costs to run the Sheffield site alongside its three other restaurants has left them under “huge financial strain”, and they have made the decision to focus its costs on its better performing locations. Similar cost concerns saw its Hull and Huddersfield branches close last year.

Kelham Arcade has been home to Doner Summer since September 2021, but today its owners have announced a shock decision to close the venue amid rocketing costs.

Posting on social media a few weeks ago, the restaurant said: “It’s with broken hearts that we’re having to close the Sheffield store. Unfortunately, in this current climate we just can’t sustain the site any longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The past few years have been incredibly rewarding, we have achieved everything we set out to do but it has come at a cost. We have navigated the past year the best we could but with the cost of goods and utilities rocketing we have been put under huge financial strain. The closure of Hull last year did help relieve some of the financial pressures but with four locations and a large production unit needed to fulfil the demand, it’s still very much there.

‘We need to get back to enjoying what we do’

“We need to get back to enjoying what we do; it’s been an uphill battle for the past 18 months and something has to give. So we’ve made the decision to scale it back to the locations that are, and always have performed well. We’re moving in to a smaller production facility and are going to focus on what we love about this industry. We want to give our staff and our customers the attention they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doner Summer will continue to sell its vegan menu from its venues in York, Manchester and Leeds.

The post goes on to give thanks to its team and customers for their support since the store opened. It reads: “We want to take this opportunity to thank the team there for doing their absolute best and keeping the dream alive until now - you’re all incredible people. And to all of our amazing customers that have supported the store, we’ll miss you all.