This Doncaster teenager has overcome a health condition and is now hoping for pageant success
A Doncaster teenager is all smiles after overcoming the difficulties of a bowel disease to be named a semi-finalist in a pageant.
Caitlan Hardy has won a place in the semi-final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2020.
Her achievement is made all the more poignant for the teen by the fact that she has spent the last four years battling a bowel condition.
She said: "I am so excited to have made it to the semi final, it is such an exciting opportunity and can’t wait to continue in my journey.
“I’ve not had the easiest of past four years after being diagnosed with the bowel disease ulcerative colitis and just take everyday now as it comes.”
Caitlan has beaten off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists, and will now compete in the final early next year.
To be in with a chance of winning, the teen will take part in a beauty queen challenge day, a pyjama diva party and much more.
If she wins the Miss Teen Great Britain title, Caitlan will win a range of prizes including £1,000.
She added: "Making it to the grand final is a dream come true for me. I’ve always been interested in beauty and modelling and this is just the perfect opportunity to express that.
“I can’t wait to see what the future brings. Winning the grand final would be amazing too, representing the whole of Doncaster is such a big achievement.”