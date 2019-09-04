Doncaster teenager, 15, bids for nationwide Miss GB beauty queen crown
A teenage beauty queen from Doncaster is bidding to claim a prestigious nationwide beauty queen crown after overcoming a battle with depression.
Emmie Bathgate, 15, is one of the semi-finalists in Miss Teen Great Britain – and is hoping to go all the way to the top by winning the grand final which will be held in October next year.
Emmie, from Town Moor, is one of a string of teenagers from across Britain aiming to collect top spot and a £1,000 pay day at the 2020 final in Blackpool.
She said: “I applied a few weeks ago just hoping for the best.
“I’ve always wanted to take part in the competition - when I got the email being accepted I was over the moon.”
She added: “I am competing as I feel it will open up a lot of opportunities for me in the future after a hard year last year suffering with depression.”
The keen Sheffield Wednesday fan will be among a group of teenage girls from all over the country taking part in the grand final which will be held at The Globe in Blackpool.
Added Emmie: “The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be fun. Since I’ve been confirmed as a semi finalist, I am just focusing on my charity work for the event and getting the look I want for the competition.”
All the finalists will get to enjoy a beauty queen challenge day, a pyjama diva party and much more.
Judging for the semi finals will take place online in October, with winners progressing to the grand final.