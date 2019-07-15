Doncaster stone used in £61 million restoration project of Big Ben
Stone quarried from Doncaster has been used in the £61 million refurbishment of Big Ben.
Blocks of limestone from Cadeby have been used in restoring the iconic London landmark which has reached the halfway point of a huge multi-million makeover.
Stone from Cadeby Quarry has been transported to the capital for work on the Elizabeth Tower, but which is more commonly referred to as Big Ben around the globe.
Durability of the stone was a major factor in its choice, along with it being a close match for the original Anston limestone.
During the work, dozens of architects, clients and processors have visited Cadeby to select stone for use in the renovation.
Scaffolding on the famous clock tower comes down next year – meaning tourists will once again be able to pose for selfies.
Each of the 3,433 cast iron roof tiles has been replaced and the massive clock has been removed and reconditioned piece by piece - with 324 pieces of lovingly-made glass installed in accordance with the original design.
Charlotte Claughton, Senior Project Leader, said: "We are really excited to be reaching the halfway stage in the Elizabeth Tower restoration project.
"Late next year we will be in a position to start taking down scaffolding to reveal this much-loved landmark restored to its former glory."
Standing at 315 feet high, the tower is the focal point of the Grade I-listed Palace of Westminster, which forms part of a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Completed in 1856, the tower was designed by architects Charles Barry and Augustus Welby Pugin and took 13 years to build.
It began telling time on May 31, 1859.
The name Big Ben refers to the 14-tonne Great Bell – but has also come to be the recognised name for the clock and clock tower.