Executives at the South Yorkshire airport made a statement today (July 13) that they could close for good if an internal review finds the business is “no longer commercially viable”.

The closure of DSA would mean the loss of dozens of weekly UK flights to Europe and Turkey, as well as a small number to Africa, Mexico and the USA.

The UK stands to lose dozens of flights to Europe, Turkey and major holiday destinations if Doncaster Sheffield Airport closes.

Figures from Flightradar24.com show the most common flight out of DSA is to and from Palma de Mallorca, with six trips a week.

The top 10 destinations served by DSA and how many flights they carry are:

– Palma de Mallorca, Space – 6

– Antalya, Turkey – 4

– Dalaman, Turkey – 3

– Rhodes, Greece – 3

– Bucharest, Romania – 3

– Vilnius, Lithuania – 3

– Malaga, Spain – 3

– Warsaw, Poland – 3

– Zakynthos, Greece – 3

– Tenerife, Canary Islands, 3

The full list of destinations carried by DSA include:

– Cancun International Airport, Mexico

– Melbourne International Airport, Florida

– Farmingdale International Airport, New York

– Tenerife South Airport, Tenerife

– Gran Canaria Airport, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

– Lanzarote Airport, Lanzarote,

– Faro Airport, Portugal

– Malaga Costa Del Sol Airport, Spain

– Alicante Airport, Spaine

– Ibiza Airport, Ibiza

– Palma De Mallorca Airport, Mallorca

– Mahon Menorca Airport, Menorca

– Reus Airport, Spain

– Girona Costa Brava Airport, Spain

– Nice Cote d’Azur, Monaco

– Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France

– Pula Airport, Croatia

– Enfidha Hammamet International Airport, Tunisia

– Dubrovnik Airport, Croatia

– Corfu International Airport, Greece

– Kefalonia Cephalonia International Airport, Greece

– Zakynthos International Airport, Greece

– Herkalion International Airport, Greece

– Kos International Airport, Greece

– Dalaman Airport, Turkey

– Antalya Airport, Turkey

– Paphos, Cyprus

– Hurghada International Airport, Agypt

– Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

– Burgas Airport, Bulgaria

– Barbados International Airport, Barbados

– Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport, Romania

– Cluj-Napoca International Airport, Romania

– Vilnius International Airport, Lithuania

– Warsaw Choptin Airport, Poland

– Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport, Poland

– Wroclaw Copernicus Airport, Poland

– Katowice International Airport, Poland

– Krakow John Paul II International Airport, Poland

Only a handful of airlines now fly with DSA following a dispute with the executives of Wizz Air that led to the company pulling out and canceling all their flights in June this year.

In today’s statement, Robert Hough, Chairman of Peel Airports Group, which includes Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “The actions by Wizz to sacrifice its base at Doncaster to shore up its business opportunities at other bases in the South of England are a significant blow for the Airport.