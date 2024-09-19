Doncaster school introduces family dining at lunchtime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Astrea Academy Woodfields brings all its students together at lunchtime to join in a family-style meal. The young people sit together and share a conversation with staff; they also help with serving and clearing away.

Astrea Academy Woodfields has introduced a new system of Family Dining for the whole school this term.

The idea is that the students sit together at table, alongside staff members, and share a conversation over lunch; they also help to serve the food and tidy up at the end of the mealtime - just like a traditional family household.

The inclusive scheme means that no-one is left out and no-one eats on their own, fostering a sense of belonging and being valued.

Principal David Scales says the whole school has embraced Family Dining very positively

The students are divided into four groups on their tables, each with an assigned task at lunchtime.

Role A is charged with collecting cutlery, setting the tables and returning cutlery at the end, while Role B is responsible for collecting and serving the food. Role C collects and serves water, as well as dessert, and Role D clears the dirty plates and stacks them and then wipes the tables clean.

Each day, the school has a suggested discussion topic on a relevant theme, such as “is it ok to say something offensive, as long as it’s not directed at someone?”

At the end of lunch, students are invited to stand and speak publicly into a microphone about someone that they appreciate in school and to say what that person has done to help them.

No-one sits and eats on their own at lunchtime

The point is to show gratitude towards other people at Woodfields and to bring the school together as a family.

For example, on Thursday one student said: "I would like to show appreciation to the kitchen staff for making such a delicious meal."

Family Dining is going down well among the pupils.

Woodfields student Rosie-Ann said: “I love Family Dining because it's helping me get to know people.” Neriah added: “The food is tasty and I love always sitting with someone else.” Jerosha said: “The appreciations are really fun.”

Principal at Astrea Academy Woodfields, David Scales, said: “Our Family Dining idea is a mammoth undertaking, but we believe that this will be transformational for the school’s culture and for the young people’s cultural capital.

“We see this as an opportunity to share family values at our traditional school, where we can boost youngsters’ oracy skills and confidence, as well as enjoying some quality and relaxed time together outside of the classroom.

“Family Dining has got off to a cracking start this term and I would like to thank all our scholars for embracing this initiative and to Michelle and her catering team for all their hard work in making this possible.”

Director of Secondary Education at Astrea Academy Trust, Richard Tutt, said: “Family Dining at Woodfields is inclusive: everyone has someone to sit with at lunch and no-one eats on their own, creating a real sense of belonging.

“It will also help build a culture of gratitude and kindness - congratulations to everyone at Woodfields for embracing this joyful experience so positively.”