Doncaster Rovers: Players hitched a lift with fans to match after bus broke down, say supporters
Fans say Doncaster Rovers players had to hitch a lift with fans after their matchday bus broke down on the way to Harrogate
Fans say their football heroes ended up sharing their coach - after the Doncaster Rovers team bus broke down.
Supporters of the South Yorkshire Club have been sharing pictures on social media showing players waiting outside the bus, apparently at a lay-by on the side of the road.
They also stated that the players were getting on the fans coach to the game.
The picture has been tweeted by fans today.
Rovers were heading up to Harrogate today for an all-Yorkshire clash with Harrogate Town in the Sky Bet League Two, at the EnviroVent Stadium.
The match was an early kick-off, starting at 1pm.
Fans have been commenting on Twitter.
One joked: "It’s going to leave a big hole on the edge of the Donny penalty box."